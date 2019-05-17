Roundup: Coastal dead zone / State parks hiring / I-20 cyber center  

Dead zone: The year’s widespread flooding has made it likely that a big, oxygen-starved “dead zone” off Louisiana’s coast will form this summer, the head of the National Centers for Coastal Ocean Science says. Preliminary computer model runs “indicate a large to very large year” for the area where there’s too little oxygen to support marine life. A detailed forecast of the world’s second-largest human-caused dead zone usually comes out in June. Read the full story.

LWC: As part of a partnership with the Louisiana Workforce Commission, the state park system announced it is looking to hire individuals with disabilities and special needs for jobs this summer. In 2018, nine positions were filled at sites throughout the state through the partnership, with half of the hires retained as permanent employees. Eligible applicants can apply for the positions at their local services office. A list of those offices can be found at LaWorks.net.

Tech triumph: Gov. John Bel Edwards this week announced a new cybersecurity partnership that will help bolster Louisiana’s I-20 Cyber Corridor. The partnership will create the state’s first cybersecurity education center at Bossier Parish Community College’s Center for Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering Technology.