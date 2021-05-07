Roundup: Climate Alliance / Nurse practitioners / Travel surge

Louisiana to join: Gov. John Bel Edwards today announced his plans to join the U.S. Climate Alliance, a bipartisan coalition of governors committed to state-led action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. As a member of the U.S. Climate Alliance, Louisiana will have access to forums to discuss policy development with other states working on similar issues, potential grant funds to develop and implement climate policy, and a seat at the table alongside other governors for conversations with the federal government climate policy.

Independent practices: The Louisiana House approved a bill that would allow nurse practitioners to practice medicine independently of doctors, a move that 14 other states have already approved, WAFB-TV reports. Currently, nurse practitioners in the state who have their own clinics must have a collaborative practice agreement with a physician. Essentially, the clinic hires a doctor to be on staff but in many cases, the doctor never actually has contact with the clinic. Read the full story.

Airport crowds: About 1.64 million people were screened at U.S. airports Thursday, the busiest day for air travel since March 2020. The previous pandemic high for air travel was reached just four days earlier and with the Mother’s Day weekend on the way, this record is likely to be surpassed quickly as well. Air travel has yet to return to anywhere near the typical levels seen before COVID-19 brought flights almost to a standstill. Read the full story.