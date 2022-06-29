Roundup: Clergy sex abuse / AP poll / TikTok security risks 

FBI investigation: The FBI has opened a widening investigation into sex abuse in the Roman Catholic Church in New Orleans going back decades, a rare federal foray into such cases looking specifically at whether priests took children across state lines. Read more about the investigation.

Wrong direction: An overwhelming and growing majority of Americans, including eight in 10 Democrats, say the U.S. is heading in the wrong direction, according to a new poll that finds deep pessimism about the economy. Eighty-five percent of U.S. adults say the country is on the wrong track, and 79% describe the economy as poor, according to a new survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. See the polling results.

App store removals: A federal communications regulator has asked Apple Inc. and Google to remove Chinese-owned TikTok from their app stores, citing the security risks posed by the data collected on American users by the short-form video site, The Wall Street Journal reports.