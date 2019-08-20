Roundup: CLEP credits soar / CBS featuring BR school / Bread company makes 100  

Hours on hours: A record number of Louisiana students achieved scores that earned them college credit on College Level Examination Program exams, according to data released today by the Louisiana Department of Education. The number of Louisiana high school students earning college credit increased 51% since last year and 558% since 2015. In 2018-2019, 8,084 students earned credit, up from 5,346 students in 2017-2018 and 1,229 students in 2014-2015. Read the full announcement.

TV special: On Sunday, Aug. 25, the CBS Sunday Morning Show with Jane Pauley will air a segment about dyslexia highlighting Louisiana Key Academy, a public charter school in Baton Rouge for children with dyslexia, the school announced. The show features Drs. Sally and Bennett Shaywitz, of Yale Medical school, who advocate for the replication of Louisiana Key Academy for all children with dyslexia, regardless of parental income.

Century: Evangeline Maid Bread, opened by Joseph Huval in Youngsville, has served its iconic thin sandwich bread since 1919, marking its 100th anniversary this week, The Daily Advertiser reports. Today, Evangeline Maid Bread’s headquarters is still located in Lafayette, and now covers 87,000 square feet. The factory has 200 employees and two production lines that turn out nearly 1.2 million pounds of thinly sliced bread, hot dog and hamburger buns every week. Read the full story.