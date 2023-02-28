Roundup: Clay Schexnayder / Hillar Moore / BCBS Angel Awards  

Considering a run: Republican Louisiana House Speaker Clay Schexnayder of Gonzales says he is considering entering the governor’s race if GOP Congressman Garret Graves decides not to run. “We’re taking a look at it,” Schexnayder says in an interview with USA Today Network. “A lot depends on what Garret Graves does.” Read the full story from USA Today Network.

Not running: East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore told his staff today that he will not enter the race for Louisiana governor. Moore, a Democrat, previously said he was strongly considering entering the race. He has been the district attorney for 14 years. WAFB-TV has the full story.

Nominations open: The Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation this week opened nominations for its annual Angel Awards, which honors everyday people helping local children. Nominate someone here.