Roundup: City transparency / Mortgage rates / Wave energy 

Open data report: Mayor Sharon Weston Broome today released the City-Parish’s 2021 Open Data Policy Report, which was also presented at the Jan. 26 Metro Council meeting. Over the past year the city-parish continued its effort to improve public transparency by launching new digital platforms, including creating Open Budget BR and posting new datasets to Open Data BR. See the report.

Holding steady: Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates were essentially flat this week after jumping nearly a half-percent the past two weeks as lenders anticipated the Federal Reserve’s announcement of pending rate increases. The average rate on the 30-year loan ticked down to 3.55% from 3.56% last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported today. It stood at 2.73% a year ago. Read the full report.

R&D: The federal government is investing into research to learn about the viability of using ocean waves to generate energy, with the Department of Energy funelling $25 million into eight projects, CNBC reports. The DOE says the projects will be based on three things: the testing of wave energy converter tech; wave energy research and development; and the advancement of wave energy converter designs. Read more.