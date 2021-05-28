Roundup: City services / Cassidy vote / Consumer spending 

Offices closed: East Baton Rouge city-parish offices will be closed Monday, May 31, in observance of the Memorial Day holiday. However, residential garbage, both in-cart and out-of-cart woody waste/bulky items, and recycling will both be collected as normal. Additionally, the landfill will be open its normal hours, from 4:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., on Monday. Emergency flood debris collection will also continue on Monday.

Capitol investigation: U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy was among the few Senate Republicans to vote in favor of forming a bipartisan commission to investigate the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, WBRZ-TV reports. Despite Cassidy’s vote, the legislation fell short of the votes needed to pass due to the lack of Republican support. In a statement regarding his decision, Cassidy said that without the bipartisan commission, the investigation would be led by Democrats and be less effective. Read the full story.

Economic rebound: Americans increased their spending by 0.5% in April, a slowdown after a massive gain in March that had been powered by the distribution of billions of dollars in individual stimulus checks. Even with the pullback from a 4.7% surge in spending in March, the April increase provided further evidence that consumers are driving a strengthening recovery from the pandemic recession. Today’s report also showed that inflation by a measure preferred by the Federal Reserve surged by a bigger-than-expected 3.6% for the 12 months that ended in April. See the report from the Commerce Department.

Editor’s note: Daily Report will not be published on Monday, May 31, in observance of the Memorial Day holiday. Daily Report will return Tuesday, June 1.