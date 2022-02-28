Roundup: City-parish closures / Supreme Court case / Target and Ulta

Mardi Gras holiday: City-Parish offices will be closed Tuesday, March 1, in observance of the Mardi Gras holiday. However, residential garbage (both in-cart and out-of-cart woody waste/bulky items) and recycling will be collected as normal. Additionally, the landfill will be open as usual from 5:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

EPA challenged: The U.S. Supreme Court will hear a case today challenging the Environmental Protection Agency’s ability to fight the climate crisis. Republican attorneys general will argue that the EPA has no authority to regulate planet-warming emissions from the power sector. Instead, they say that authority should be given to Congress. Read the full story from CNN.

Combination stores: More Target stores will get an Ulta Beauty shop in 2022, USA Today reports. The retailer plans to open 250-plus additional small beauty shops inside its stores this year after opening 101 locations and an online store since August 2021. Target did not release a list of the upcoming locations but said stores that have added the Ulta shops have seen increased traffic. Read the full story.