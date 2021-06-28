Roundup: City government  / DOC audit / Smart City finalist  

New appointment: Mayor Sharon Weston Broome today announced the appointment of John W. Williams Jr. as a new assistant chief administrative officer for the city-parish. Williams will be responsible for the oversight of workforce development programs, the division of purchasing, the department of human resources, and the department of juvenile services.

Pandemic safety: According to the Louisiana legislative auditor, a recent analysis of the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections revealed that while the DOC performed well in certain areas of pandemic safety, administrative challenges and a failure to collect much-needed COVID-related information proved to be problematic. WBRZ-TV has the full story.

Crime center: The Baton Rouge city-parish government has been named a finalist in analyst and consulting firm International Data Corporation’s Smart Cities North America Awards for the newly established Real-Time Crime Center and its efforts to modernize administration practices. IDC’s awards recognize municipalities whose efforts most align with the firm’s Smart Cities research and guidelines, which focus on how technology can be used to better serve residents. The Baton Rouge Police Department launched the Real-Time Crime Center last year. See the announcement.