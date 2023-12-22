Roundup: Christmas Eve store hours / US population growth / Windows 10

What’s open? Christmas Eve is almost here. But before running out the door for some last-minute gifts or final tree trimmings ahead of Santa’s visit, you might want to double-check the hours of the stores you’re headed to. See a list of stores that will be open and their hours.

Pandemic recovery: The U.S. population grew 0.5% this year, according to Census Bureau estimates released Tuesday, as the pandemic’s effects on births, deaths and immigration continued to fade. The new estimate shows the population has grown by 1.6 million people in the past year. In the decade before the pandemic, the U.S. grew by an average of 2.1 million people a year. Read the full story from The Wall Street Journal.

Obsolete computers: Microsoft’s plan to end support for Windows 10 operating system could result in about 240 million computers being thrown out. While many of the devices could remain functional for years after the end of OS support, they won’t have the security updates critical for businesses and individual users. Read more about the Windows shift from Reuters.

Editor’s note: The offices of Business Report will be closed on Monday, Dec. 25 and Tuesday, Dec. 26 in observance of the Christmas holiday and Daily Report will not be published. Daily Report will return on Wednesday, Dec. 27. Have a safe and happy holiday.