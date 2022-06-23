Roundup: Chris Tyson / Arch Manning / Netflix with ads 

New gig: After a six-month, nationwide search, the National Community Stabilization Trust has named Baton Rouge’s Chris J. Tyson as its next president. Tyson, who served as president and CEO of Build Baton Rouge for four years until December 2021 and who teaches at the LSU Law Center, will begin at NCST on July 5. See the announcement.

Future Longhorn: Arch Manning has eschewed LSU, announcing today that he plans to play college football at the University of Texas, ESPN reports. Manning, the star quarterback at Isidore Newman High School in New Orleans and the top-rated recruit in the class of 2023, was being courted by dozens of schools including Alabama, Georgia, Clemson and Virginia, in addition to the Tigers. Read the full story.

Partnership sought: Ted Sarandos, co-chief executive for Netflix, confirmed that the streaming company is speaking to multiple potential partners to help it enter the advertising business as the streaming service explores launching an ad-supported version of its platform, The Wall Street Journal reports. The service, which has long been ad-free for subscribers, could feature commercial breaks in the future. Read the full story.