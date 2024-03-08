Roundup: Chow Yum / Family offices / TikTok

New look: Chow Yum is wrapping up renovations this week on a new patio and gardens. Chow Yum, which started in the now-closed White Star Market restaurant hall in 2017, expanded with a brick-and-mortar location in the Perkins overpass area in 2019. Read more from WVLA-TV.

Tripled: The number of family offices in the world has tripled since 2019, setting off a new race among private equity firms, hedge funds and venture capital firms to attract their investments. According to a new report, the number of family offices worldwide topped 4,500 last year, with the largest concentration in North America. Read more from CNBC.

Mounting pressure: U.S. lawmakers are mounting their most serious attempt to effectively either ban popular video app TikTok or separate it from its Chinese owner, advancing a bill that has more political momentum than previous attempts. The House Energy and Commerce Committee voted unanimously, 50-0, to advance the bill Thursday. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.