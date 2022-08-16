Roundup: Charter schools / Walmart vs. Amazon / ‘I Voted’ stickers 

Requirements: The vast majority of Louisiana charter schools are meeting a requirement to serve economically disadvantaged students, and the percentage of schools that are not has decreased significantly in recent years, according to Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack, who issued a report last week detailing compliance with state law that requires most charter schools to enroll economically disadvantaged students at 85% of the rate of those students from the enrollment area. Read the full story from The Center Square.

Streaming deal: Walmart Inc. said Monday it has signed a deal with Paramount Global to offer the entertainment company’s streaming service as a perk to subscribers of the discounter’s shipping subscription service. The move is part of efforts by the nation’s largest retailer to better compete with Amazon’s Prime membership program, which offers an array of perks. Read more.

New design: Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin will unveil the commissioned design for the 2022 “I Voted” sticker at 10 a.m. at Louisiana’s Old State Capitol today. The artwork for this year’s sticker is “Louisiana State of Mind,” and was created by Jefferson Parish artist Becky Fos. Read the full story from WAFB-TV.