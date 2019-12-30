Roundup: Championship tickets / LSU, Southern inventory / Shipping fee increase 

Pricey: Tickets for the LSU-Clemson National Championship game Jan. 13 are the fourth highest in this decade, according to TicketiQ. Prices reached as high as $3,300 after the Peach Bowl and dropped almost 20% following Ohio State’s loss to Clemson on Saturday. Ticket prices for the championship are below the 2018 UGA-Alabama game, which took place in Atlanta, UGA’s backyard. See the full report.

Missing: As the year comes to a close, staffers at public universities around Louisiana are working to complete state-required annual inventory checks to determine how many of the schools’ items can’t be located, WAFB-TV reports. Lists for Southern University show staffers were mainly unable to locate electronics such as televisions, projectors, cameras, and computers for each year. At LSU, many of the missing items were electronics and equipment used for research purposes. Read the full story.

Fee hike: FedEx Corp. and United Parcel Service Inc. are escalating their war on bulky items by levying $24 fees on packages weighing more than 50 pounds, The Wall Street Journal reports. Previously, packages weighing more than 70 pounds triggered additional handling surcharges. But the carriers are lowering their thresholds as part of an annual round of rate increases that could cause millions of packages to be hit by the fee—or force customers to change their shipping practices to avoid it. Read the full story.

