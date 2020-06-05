Roundup: CEO statements / Bird protection law / Campaign hacking   

Speaking out: Executives at big U.S. companies have been speaking out publicly about the death of George Floyd while in custody of Minneapolis police. Most messages call for unity and condemn racism, but not every company has been using the same language to make its point. The Wall Street Journal analyzed the text on 35 statements and internal memos issued by executives in the past week to see how each company is addressing the unrest that started in Minneapolis and spread to the rest of the U.S. Read their analysis here.

Loosening restrictions: The Trump administration moved forward today with plans to scale back a century-old law protecting most American wild bird species. More than 1,000 species are covered under the law, and the changes have drawn a sharp backlash from organizations that advocate on behalf of an estimated 46 million U.S. birdwatchers. The law, first passed to prevent excessive poaching in 1918, has been applied against companies that failed to prevent foreseeable bird deaths, such as oil companies that did not put netting over toxic waste pits despite warnings from federal officials. The Trump administration has said the deaths of birds that fly into oil pits, mining sites, telecommunications towers, wind turbines and other hazards should be treated as accidents not subject to prosecution. Read the full story.

Targeted: Google said state-backed hackers have targeted the campaigns of both President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, although it saw no evidence that the phishing attempts were successful. The company confirmed the findings after the director of its Threat Analysis Group, Shane Huntley, disclosed the attempts Thursday on Twitter. Read the full story.