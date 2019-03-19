Roundup: CenturyLink stays / International Film Festival / Construction backlog declines

HQ home: Gov. John Bel Edwards and CenturyLink have reached an agreement that extends the company’s commitment to keep its headquarters in Louisiana, USA Today Network reports. Details of the deal will be announced later, but officials say it will keep CenturyLink’s corporate headquarters in Monroe, where it employs some 2,000 people, through 2025. Read the full story.

Screenings: In collaboration with the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, a selection of the Louisiana International Film Festival’s 2019 films will be presented at Art Flow, a component of the Ebb and Flow Festival April 6-7th, now that the film festival has been canceled, LIFF announced. All Ebb and Flow events are free and open to the public. A screening schedule has yet to be announced.

Builders: The Associated Builders and Contractors reported today that its U.S. Construction Backlog Indicator dropped to eight months during January, down nearly a full month, or 9.3%, compared to the 2018 fourth quarter reading of about nine months. January’s backlog decline placed it back at 2014 levels. Read the full ABC report.