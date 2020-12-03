Roundup: Census deadline / Chevron spending / Warner Bros. movie releases 

Data delays: The U.S. Census Bureau says the data irregularities that are putting in jeopardy a year-end deadline for turning in numbers used for divvying up congressional seats affect only a tiny percentage of the records and are being resolved as quickly as possible. The data anomalies represent less than seven-tenths of 1% of records, according to the Census Bureau, but experts testifying before a House committee about the issue say even errors of just tens of thousands of people can affect which states get an extra congressional seat or lose one. Read the full story.

Oil cuts: Chevron Corp. announced it will cut its annual capital spending budget by 26% next year as well as sharply through the middle of the decade, according to The Wall Street Journal. Chevron says it will spend $14 billion next year and no more than $16 billion a year through 2025. It previously said it would spend $19 billion to $22 billion a year through 2024 before the pandemic. The reductions by the U.S. oil giant follow those announced this week by rival ExxonMobil, which on Monday said it was reducing its yearly capital spending by about $5 billion to $10 billion each year through 2025. Read the full story.

Streaming: In the most seismic shift by a Hollywood studio yet during the pandemic, Warner Bros. Pictures today announced that all of its 2021 film slate—including a new Matrix movie, Godzilla vs. Kong and the Lin-Manuel Miranda adaptation In the Heights—will stream on HBO Max at the same time they play in theaters. Among the myriad release plan changes wrought by the pandemic, no studio has so fully embraced streaming as a lifeline. Read the full story.