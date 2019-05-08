Roundup: CBD sales / BRCC accreditation / Largest Sonic opens

New business: Lawmakers have broadened a proposal to legalize the growing of industrial hemp in Louisiana to also create a regulatory framework for CBD product sales, according to The Associated Press. Language added to the bill by Republican Rep. Clay Schexnayder would prohibit sales of alcohol or food containing CBD, unless the FDA approves the substance for such use. It outlines a process for selling other CBD products. The House voted 102-0 for the measure, sending it to the Senate.

Approved: The business department at Baton Rouge Community College has received a rare non-conditional reaffirmation of accreditation from the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs through 2029, the school announced. According to the accreditation document, it’s rare that a school receives accreditation without conditions or notes for changes to be made.

Slushies: Kergan Bros. Sonic, Louisiana’s largest Sonic Drive-In franchise, has opened its 58th location on Siegen Lane across from the Target shopping center. The 4,000-square-foot location in the former McAlister’s Deli is Louisiana’s largest hybrid version of Sonic offering dine-in service, double drive-thru service, outdoor patio service and drive-in stalls, according to a company announcement.