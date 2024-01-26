Roundup: CATS leadership / Cox overcharges / Vehicle sales dip 

CEO search: The Capital Area Transit System is a step closer to finding a new CEO after interim CEO Dwana Williams resigned in August. Jonathan Hill, who is chairing the CEO search committee, says CATS has partnered with search firm TransPro and narrowed the list to three candidates. Read the full update on the search from WBRZ-TV.

Refunds coming: Some Baton Rouge area Cox Communications customers were charged too much money and will receive credits in their accounts no later than next month, WAFB-TV reports. The company did not say how many customers were impacted or how the billing issue happened. Read the full story.

January report: U.S. new vehicle sales are expected to fall 1.5% in January from a year earlier on seasonally slower sales and signs of cooling demand for electric vehicles, according to findings from a joint report Friday by industry consultants J.D. Power and GlobalData. Total new vehicle sales, which include retail and nonretail transactions, are estimated at about 1,087,900 units in January, according to the report. Read the full story from Reuters.