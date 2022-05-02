Roundup: Category 6 storms / Honey Badger / COVID vaccines 

Superstorms: A trend toward rapidly intensifying, powerful hurricanes in recent years is spurring experts to examine more closely how to prepare communities to better withstand such violent weather, and consider adding a new level to label storms—Category 6, Axios reports. On the current scale, a storm is classified as a Category 1 hurricane when its sustained winds are between 74 and 95 mph. The “Cat” level then increases every 15 to 25 mph until it maxes out at Category 5, used to describe storms with winds of 157 mph or greater, the top speed Louisiana is able to prepare for right now, according to The Daily Advertiser.

Saints pick: The Honey Badger is coming home to play for the Saints, according to multiple reports this morning. New Orleans native and LSU fan favorite Tyrann Mathieu is expected to finalize a deal with his hometown team in the coming days, according to WBRZ-TV. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport was among the first to report the impending signing. Read more.

Fourth dose? Countries are beginning to offer a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to vulnerable groups, but medical professionals are undecided on whether it would benefit the wider population, CNBC reports. The medical consensus so far is that there hasn’t been enough research on how much protection a fourth dose can offer. Read the full story.