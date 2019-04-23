Roundup: Catamaran opens office / State tourism goes to NYC / Entergy, Cleco finish transmission line

Expanding: Catamaran Industrial Services, a Minden-based industrial equipment maintenance and repair provider, announced the opening of a Resource Center in Gonzales on South Purpera Avenue. The facility will act as a center for Catamaran’s staffing, onboarding, training and testing activities. In addition, the facility will provide local customers with access to a range of equipment to support planned work requirements as well as provide immediate response for emergency unscheduled maintenance. Read the full announcement.

Promoting the state: The Louisiana Office of Tourism, along with teams and visitor bureaus from around the state, will attend the 2019 RTO Summit East in New York City on April 24-25. Members of Louisiana’s tourism offices have scheduled appointment sessions with tour operators. Visit Baton Rouge is not listed as one of the tourism agencies attending with the state office.

Project complete: Entergy Louisiana and Cleco announced the companies have completed a new 36-mile, storm-hardened transmission line that will strengthen service reliability for customers across southeast Louisiana. The new 230 kV line stretches from Gray to Patterson on steel structures designed to withstand winds between 130 to 150 mph. Read the full announcement.