Roundup: Cassidy fights for victims / Southern at Quantico / Louisiana ports get $3.1M grant

Onward: Attorneys representing Société Générale, a bank reportedly holding $210 million in stolen assets from the Stanford Ponzi scheme, met with Sen. Bill Cassidy in response to his and Sen. John Kennedy’s recent demands that SocGen return the funds to Stanford’s victims. Read Business Report’s recent cover story on the lasting effects of the Stanford Group’s scheme.

Cybersecurity: Southern University has entered into a partnership with cybersecurity center X Corp Solutions near the nation’s capital, adjacent to Marine Corps Base Quantico. Southern announced the venture aims to train and certify professionals in cybersecurity, a high-demand sector, across the country.

Shipping boost: Rep. Garret Graves today announced that the ports of Baton Rouge and New Orleans will receive a $3.1 million federal America’s Marine Highway projects grant to support a program to put shipping containers on barges rather than the state’s congested roadways. The container on barge service between the two ports are earning the largest of the grants announced today by the U.S. Department of Transportation.