Roundup: Cassidy campaign / Smart Growth Summit / Chase branch closing 

TV ads: U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy began running TV ads for his reelection bid, launching a 30-second spot today that focuses on his work on veterans’ issues. The Republican senator, running for a second six-year term on the Nov. 3 ballot, serves on the Senate’s Committee on Veterans Affairs. Cassidy’s first TV ad touts his work on mental health services, job assistance and other legislation aimed at supporting veterans. The ad provides few specifics. Cassidy walks on the screen, in front of images of the military in various wars over the years. He says Americans “owe our freedom to veterans.” Read the full story.

CPEX: The Center for Planning Excellence today announced that registration is open for its annual Smart Growth Summit. Participation is free and open to the public when participants register at the link below. The 2020 Smart Growth Summit will be virtual this year, kicking off on Tuesday, Sept. 29, and continuing throughout the fall with at least six virtual sessions. Get more information here.

Mid City: JPMorgan Chase Bank is closing the Mid City branch at 7474 Florida Blvd., effective Nov. 30, according to a letter sent to the branch’s users. Unlike several of the branch closures Chase implemented in March to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, this will be a permanent closure.