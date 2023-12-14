Roundup: Caroline’s Cookies / Federal mileage rate / Southwest Airlines 

Opening next week: Lafayette-based Caroline’s Cookies is opening a location in Perkins Rowe next to California Pizza Kitchen on Dec. 22. Caroline’s Cookies was founded by Caroline Merryman in 2021 when she was 19 years old. This marks the brand’s first Baton Rouge location. Read more about the cookie shop from a past Daily Report.

Increasing: Despite falling gas prices, the Internal Revenue Service is increasing the “optional standard mileage rate” used to calculate tax deductions by 1.5 cents a mile for 2024. The increase goes into effect Jan. 1, 2024, bringing the IRS rate to 67 cents per mile driven for business use, the federal agency announced in a statement today. Read the full story from Axios.

CEO’s promise: With the peak Christmas travel season just days away, Southwest Airlines’ CEO vowed that the carrier will not have a repeat of last year’s meltdown that stranded thousands of customers and cost the airline more than $1 billion. “It will never happen again,” Bob Jordan said at an event Thursday at the Wings Club in New York. Read more from CNBC.