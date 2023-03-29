Roundup: Candidate forum / Noncompete agreements / Hemp battle 

Governor’s race: The NFIB, Louisiana Restaurant Association, and Louisiana Realtors Association are hosting a forum with seven Democratic, independent, and Republican candidates for governor on Tuesday, April 4, at Jubans. The forum will run from noon to 1:30 p.m.

Voided: All nondisparagement agreements and noncompete clauses in severance contracts are now null and void, according to last week’s ruling clarification from the National Labor Relations Board. Jennifer Abruzzo, general counsel at the National Labor Relations Board, on March 22 sent a memo to the agency’s field offices to clarify the Jan. 5 ruling blocking companies from preventing workers from leaving for a competitor after their employment. Inc. magazine has the full story.

Suit dismissed: A Louisiana district judge today dismissed one lawsuit seeking to protect adult consumable hemp products that can create a “high,” but a temporary restraining order from a second lawsuit remains in place that prevents regulators from removing them from retailers’ shelves for now, USA Today Network reports. The legal battles over hemp come as lawmakers, regulators and entrepreneurs in the exploding industry grapple with what consumable hemp products should be legal and how they should be sold. Read the full story.