Roundup: Campaign ads / Basin Bridge roadwork / TV viewership 

Waguespack joins in: Republican Stephen Waguespack’s campaign has placed its largest TV ad buy, at $600,000, in the Louisiana governor’s race. The ads are set to run on broadcast and cable in the state’s three largest cities and statewide on other digital platforms as Waguespack seeks to cut into Jeff Landry’s lead among GOP contenders. He joins Landry, the state’s attorney general, and Republican Treasurer John Schroder as the only candidates who have invested in major TV buys. Read more about the race from USA Today Network.

Eastbound delays: Emergency roadwork will narrow Interstate 10 East to one lane at the entrance of the Basin Bridge at multiple intervals starting Friday and running into next week. The work is needed to replace a broken finger joint near the Butte La Rose exit. WBRZ-TV has the latest.

New low: Powered by shows like Suits on Netflix, streaming’s share of U.S. viewing time grew to a record in July, while television viewing fell below 50% for the first time, according to new Nielsen data. The milestone is the latest sign of the rapid erosion of the cable-TV bundle, which has lost about one-quarter of its subscribers over the past decade. Read the full story from The Wall Street Journal.