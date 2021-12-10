Roundup: Camille Manning-Broome / Garth Brooks / COVID origins 

New appointee: Camille Manning-Broome, president and CEO of the Center for Planning Excellence, has been appointed to Smart Growth America’s board of directors, giving Louisiana a seat at the table of a national organization influencing federal policy, best practices, and the allocation of planning resources across the nation. Based in Washington, D.C., SGA works throughout the country focusing on issues such as climate change and resilience, racial equity, and community health.

Callin’ Baton Rouge: Tickets for the much-publicized Garth Brooks concert in Tiger Stadium go on sale today, WAFB-TV reports. Brooks will perform on April 30, 2022, and tickets are anticipated to go quickly. Read more.

Still searching: Nearly two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, the origin of the virus tormenting the world remains shrouded in mystery. Now, with the global COVID-19 death toll surpassing 5.2 million on the second anniversary of the earliest human cases, many scientists are trying to keep the focus on what they regard as the more plausible “zoonotic,” or animal-to-human, theory in the hope that what’s learned will help humankind fend off new viruses and variants. Read more.