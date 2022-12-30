Roundup: Calcasieu River bridge / EPA rule / Top baby names 

New bridge: The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded Louisiana $150 million in grant funding to replace the I-10 Calcasieu River bridge, officials announced this week. The grant, administered through a federal MEGA Grant Program to support large projects with regional impacts, will help to replace the bridge with a larger six-lane structure that includes walking and bike paths, higher clearance, center barriers and other improvements. Read more about the project from The Center Square.

Protecting waterways: President Joe Biden’s administration on Friday finalized regulations that protect hundreds of thousands of small streams, wetlands and other waterways, repealing a Trump-era rule that federal courts had thrown out and that environmentalists said left waterways vulnerable to pollution. The rule defines which “waters of the United States” are protected by the Clean Water Act. For decades, the term has been a flashpoint between environmental groups that want to broaden limits on pollution entering the nation’s waters and farmers, builders and industry groups that say extending regulations too far is onerous for business. Read more.

Woman’s Hospital: As the largest delivery service in Louisiana, Woman’ Hospital sees a variety of baby names, from timeless and traditional to trendy and unique. Liam took the top spot for boy names for the second year in a row, while Charlotte moved up from the second in 2021 to the most popular girl name for 2022. See the full list of the top names from WAFB-TV.

Editor’s note: The offices of Business Report will be closed Monday, Jan. 2, in observance of the New Year’s holiday and Daily Report will not be published. Daily Report will return on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Have a safe and happy holiday.