Roundup: LSU season opener / Cajun Traditions plant / Homebuilder confidence

Playing at home: LSU will play Mississippi State in Tiger Stadium on Sept. 26, according to ESPN. The Southeastern Conference today released the week one schedule for this fall’s shortened, conference-only season. See the schedule here.

Transformation: A meat processing company plans to renovate a former garment factory in south Louisiana, Gov. John Bel Edwards’ office said today. Cajun Traditions will make a $2.85 million capital investment in the Church Point facility to convert it into a meat processing plant, Edwards’ news release said. The project is expected to result in 35 new jobs with an average annual salary of $25,505, plus benefits. Cajun Traditions purchased the former garment manufacturing site from the town of Church Point earlier this year. The governor’s office says Cajun Traditions will install new electrical equipment, complete roof repairs and pour a new slab.

New homes: U.S. homebuilder confidence rose for a third straight month in August to match its highest level ever as record-low interest rates spur a surge in buyer traffic, data released on Monday showed in the latest indication the housing market is standing out as a rare bright spot in the economic crisis, Reuters reports. But even as homebuilder confidence surges, more homeowners affected by the crisis have stopped paying their mortgages, a separate report showed. Read the full story.