Roundup: Cajun Classic / Woman’s Hospital / Used car prices

Tennis tournament: Baton Rouge is hosting the Cajun Classic Wheelchair Tennis Tournament this week, March 8-13, at the Paula G. Manship YMCA. More than 100 professional and amateur players from 21 countries and across the U.S. will compete in the tournament. Read more about the event.

Honored: Woman’s Hospital has been recognized by Newsweek on its 2022 list of the World’s Best Hospitals, for gynecology and maternity care. Woman’s is one of only five hospitals in the world and the only one in the U.S. to be recognized for these specialties. See the list.

Easing: Wholesale used car prices fell in February, a sign that while prices remain near record levels, the surge in U.S. prices may be easing, CNBC reports. Cox Automotive said today that its Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index, which tracks prices of used vehicles sold at Manheim’s U.S. wholesale auctions, declined 2.1% in February from January. The index is down from its record high in January, but is still up 36.7% from a year ago. Read the full story.

