Roundup: Cable TV dispute / MovEBR open house / Google antitrust trial 

Settled: Hours before the NFL’s first Monday night football game of the season, between the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills, Disney and Charter Communications have settled a business dispute that had left some 15 million cable TV customers without ESPN and other Disney channels. Disney says that because of the deal, the majority of its ESPN customers will now have service restored to Charter’s Spectrum cable system immediately. Read the full story.

Scenic Highway project: The city-parish along with the MovEBR program management team will host a public open house for the Scenic Highway Corridor Improvements Project at 5:30 p.m. at the Scotlandville Branch Library on Tuesday. The project, spanning from Harding Boulevard to Swan Avenue, is aimed at improving safety and drainage along the corridor. Get more information here.

Search engine supremacy: The U.S. government is taking aim at what has been an indomitable empire: Google’s ubiquitous search engine that has become the internet’s main gateway. The legal attack will swing into full force Tuesday in a Washington, D.C., federal courtroom that will serve as the battleground for the biggest U.S. antitrust trial since regulators went after Microsoft and its dominance of personal computer software a quarter century ago. Read more.