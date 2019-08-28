Roundup: CABL survey / $65M pump / Interline office sold

At the poll: The Council for A Better Louisiana today released the responses of gubernatorial candidates to a 17-question survey on major issues in the 2019 governor’s race, including their thoughts on education, job growth and tax structures. CABL received responses from Gov.John Bel Edwards and U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham. Read their responses here.

Water pump: A cooperative endeavor agreement signed today will fund a $65 million pump station at the head of Bayou Lafourche in Ascension Parish to combat saltwater intrusion and provide drinking water to residents in Assumption, Ascension, Lafourche, and Terrebonne parishes. The agreement also allows construction to begin this year on an $18.5 million floodgate at Grand Bayou in the Morganza to the Gulf Levee System. The CEA was signed by the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority, the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, and the Bayou Lafourche Freshwater District. Read the full announcement.

Sold: The Executive Centre on Interline Avenue has been sold for $2 million to out-of-state investors. Baton Rouge NHD LLC, whose officer is listed as William Schorsch, bought the building from Steadfast Limited LLC, whose manager is Patrick Campesi. Campesi serves as the vice chairman of the board for LCTA Workers’ Comp, which previously occupied the Class-B, 27,000 square-foot office building near Interstate-12. Troy Daigle, with NAI/Latter & Blum, handled the deal and says the building was bought for a medical clinic.