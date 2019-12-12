Roundup: CABL chairman / Construction awards / Supreme Court 

Leadership: The Council for A Better Louisiana has named Tyron Picard of Lafayette as chairman of the organization’s board for 2020. Picard is the founder and principal of The Picard Group LLC, a state and federal governmental affairs and business consulting group, with offices in Louisiana and Washington, D.C. See the full announcement.

Top builders: The Pelican Chapter of Associated Builders and Contractors this week announced the winners of its annual Excellence in Construction Awards. ABC honored 25 area companies for their projects, including The Lemoine Company for its Nicholson Gateway Development and Arkel Constructors for the LSU football operations addition completed this year. See the full list of award winners.

Stepping down: Louisiana Supreme Court Justice Marcus Clark is retiring in the middle of his 10-year term. An election to fill his unexpired term will be held Nov. 3, The News Star reports. Clark, a Republican from West Monroe, first won election to the Supreme Court in 2009 to fill the unexpired term of former Judge Chet Traylor and was later elected to a full 10-year term. Read the full story.