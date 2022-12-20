Roundup: CAABR over capacity / Junior League grants / Delta Wi-Fi 

Fosters wanted: Companion Animal Alliance of Baton Rouge is asking for help clearing their shelter ahead of the extremely cold temperatures. The shelter is currently operating over capacity with 222 dogs and only 177 kennels in the building. Potential foster parents can stop by the facility on Gourier Avenue between noon and 5 p.m. today through Thursday. Emergency fosters will not be required to complete online registration but will need to fill out paperwork at the shelter. Get more information.

Applications open: The Junior League of Baton Rouge is now accepting grant applications for its Community Assistance Fund through Wednesday, Feb. 22. In continuation of its long-standing commitment to supporting the community, the Junior League expects to award $60,000 in grant funding to area nonprofits this league year. Applications are available here.

In-flight internet: Delta Air Lines is expected to begin rolling out free wireless internet for its passengers as soon as early 2023. Delta began offering Wi-Fi on Viasat-enabled planes for a $5 flat fee in 2021 and has said it plans to have most of its domestic mainline fleet equipped with that service by the end of this year. Read the full story from The Wall Street Journal.