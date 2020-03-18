Roundup: Business resources / YMCA camps / Legal questions 

Key contacts: Daily Report has put together a page of resources and contacts for local companies and employees as they work to deal with the coronavirus pandemic and the current restrictions on businesses. The page will be updated as more information becomes available.

At-home activities: Starting today through April 12, the several Baton Rouge area YMCA locations will offer school-days-out youth camps for hospital and emergency workers. Participating locations include the A.C. Lewis YMCA, Paula G. Manship YMCA, C.B. Pennington Jr. YMCA, Dow Westside YMCA and Americana YMCA. Group exercise classes, sports, senior activities, Kids’ Club, team practices, youth programs and swim lessons are temporarily suspended at all Baton Rouge area locations, but the Y is launching an app soon with at-home activities for adults and children.

Know your rights: With the spread of a deadly and communicable disease, individual liberties may be temporarily sidelined to protect the larger community. Typically in these situations, the U.S. government must weigh individual freedoms against the need to protect the entire country from an epidemic. More often than not, a clampdown on civil liberties occurs. University of Oregon disaster law scholar Latisha Nixon-Jones has compiled a list of answers to common legal questions people might have about their rights during the coronavirus epidemic. See the list here.