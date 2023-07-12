Roundup: Business optimism / Mallard Bay partnership / Trump visit 

Looking up: The NFIB’s Small Business Optimism Index ticked up in June to its highest level so far this year. While small business owners remain pessimistic overall, the NFIB’s latest survey shows their outlook is improving. See an analysis of NFIB’s report from Axios.

Charter boats: Baton Rouge-based Mallard Bay, an online Airbnb-style marketplace for booking guided fishing and hunting trips, today announced it has entered into an exclusive partnership with the Louisiana Charter Boat Association. Read more about Mallard Bay from a recent edition of Daily Report

Metairie fundraiser: Former President Donald Trump will be back in the state later this month to attend a private fundraiser. Retired shipbuilder Boysie Bollinger and former banker Joe Canizaro, three-time state co-chairs for the Trump campaign, are hosting a July 25 event at Canizaro’s home in Metairie, according to an invitation the Louisiana Republican Party sent to members Tuesday. Canizaro also hosted Trump at a soiree for big donors in 2019, where nearly $4 million was raised. Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator.