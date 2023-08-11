Roundup: Business optimism / Livingston Parish schools / Wholesale inflation 

Avoiding recession: Finance chiefs at companies from Chipotle to Yelp have grown more encouraged throughout the year that the U.S. economy will skirt a full-blown downturn. Still, they are mixed on whether it is time to unwind some of their belt-tightening or pursue new avenues of growth. Read the full story from The Wall Street Journal.

Retiring super: After six years of serving as Livingston Parish Public Schools’ superintendent and a total of 31 years with the district, Joe Murphy announced this morning he will be retiring at the end of his contract in June 2024. WBRZ-TV has the full story.

Producer prices: Wholesale prices in the U.S. picked up slightly in July, but they still suggested that inflationary pressures have eased this year since reaching alarming heights in 2022. The Labor Department reported this morning that its producer price index rose 0.8% last month from July of last year. The latest figure followed a 0.2% year-over-year increase in June, which had been the smallest annual rise since August 2020. Read more.