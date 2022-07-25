Roundup: Business networking / BoomNation / NFL streaming  

LeTip: Baton Rouge-area wealth manager Luke Costa and real estate agent Kristina Williamson are inviting local small businesses to join their new networking group, LeTip of Baton Rouge. The group is a chapter of LeTip International, Inc, the world’s largest privately owned professional business referral network. Get more information here.

Product development; With its $5 million seed round now closed, BoomNation today announced it has brought on Waitr founders Addison Killebrew and Manuel Rivero to its product development team. BoomNation is an app that connects tradespeople with employers who are looking for a better way to hire qualified skilled workers. Read more about BoomNation from a past Daily Report.

Launching: The National Football League now has its own streaming service, CNBC reports. Premiering today, the NFL is launching NFL+ for $4.99 per month or $39.99 per year. A subscription will include mobile device access to live local and prime-time regular season and postseason games as well as all out-of-market preseason games, which were formerly only available with a subscription to NFL Game Pass for $99.99 per year. Read the full story.