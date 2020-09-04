Roundup: Business forum / LCAI training / US imports to spike 

Facing challenges: The Tulane Association of Business Alumni will host its 41st annual forum, “Waves of Change: Reimagining Business Growth Through a Crisis,” on Thursday, Sept. 17, from 8 a.m. to noon. The Tulane Business Forum features a group of renowned industry leaders who will address the adversities that businesses are facing in the wake of the global pandemic and the innovative ways in which they are proving their resiliency. The virtual forum is underwritten by BXS Insurance Agency and Entergy Services Inc. and sponsored by the Tulane Association of Business Alumni. Registration is available here.

Construction training: Registration is underway for a key course in Louisiana’s nationally recognized training institute for construction professionals. The six-week Business and Law Seminar of the Louisiana Contractors Accreditation Institute will be offered through community and technical colleges across the state. LCAI classes will take place Oct. 5 through Nov. 11 in twice-weekly sessions from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Registration will continue through Oct. 2. To register, visit OpportunityLouisiana.com/LCAI-BL and click the “Register Now” button.

Shipping surge: Container imports are flowing back into the U.S. after a six-month hiatus, with U.S. retailers knocked back by pandemic-driven lockdowns now stocking up before the holiday season, The Wall Street Journal reports. The demand is filling up container ships across the Pacific and operators are restoring cargo-vessel sailings that were cut by as much as one-third at the height of the pandemic closures from March to June. August “will more than likely be” the best August in the history of the Port of Los Angeles, says Gene Seroka, executive director of the port, the largest U.S. gateway for seaborne container imports. Read the full story.

