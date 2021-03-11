Roundup: Business aid / Lawmakers slam LSU response / Grammys

Bill passes: Congress on Wednesday approved a massive $1.9 trillion relief bill, extending unemployment benefits and greenlighting $50 billion in new small business aid. The bill includes $28.6 billion in grant money for hard-hit food service businesses, dubbed the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, $15 billion in targeted aid for businesses seeking Economic Injury Disaster Loan Advance grants and $1.25 billion for shuttered venue operators. See the full rundown of small business aid in the bill from Inc.

ICYMI: State lawmakers on Wednesday lambasted LSU’s response to a scathing report about its handling of sexual misconduct complaints, calling the university’s disciplinary decisions weak and insulting to students whose abuse allegations were mishandled. The hearing involved the Senate Select Committee on Women and Children, but it drew female lawmakers from both the House and Senate and a few male lawmakers, too. Read the full story.

Louisiana flavor: Louisiana is showing up big for the 63rd annual Grammy Awards show. A total of 16 Louisiana acts are nominated for 23 awards, putting New Orleans jazz, blues, Cajun, rap, and gospel under the spotlight, WAFB-TV reports. Jon Batiste, who won a Golden Globe last month for his original score of the Pixar film Soul is nominated for two Grammys. See the full list of Louisiana nominees.