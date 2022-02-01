Roundup: Burrow fever / Abandoned oil wells / ExxonMobil profits  

Super Bowl bound: Businesses are cashing in on Louisiana’s love for quarterback Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals, especially when it comes to sports betting, WAFB-TV reports. From T-shirt sales to mega-sized bar tabs during Sunday’s game, Baton Rouge businesses are profiting from the former LSU Tiger’s success. Watch the full story.

Cleanup funding: Louisiana is expected to eventually get $111.4 million to clean up abandoned oil and gas wells under the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, members of the state’s congressional delegation said Monday. The state could be eligible for additional money under the law’s $1.5 billion state performance grant program, Republican U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy and Democratic U.S. Rep. Troy Carter said in separate news releases. Read more.

Fourth quarter: ExxonMobil posted a fourth-quarter profit as demand for oil continued to improve. The oil and natural gas company earned $8.87 billion, or $2.08 per share for the final three months of 2021. A year earlier it lost $20.07 billion, or $4.70 per share Removing certain items, earnings were $2.05 per share. Analysts polled by Zacks Investment Research expected a profit of $1.96 per share, on average. Read more.