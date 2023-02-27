Roundup: Burbank power outage / Business in China / Supreme Court 

Truck incident: Thousands are without power near Nicholson and Burbank drives this morning after a dump truck accidentally pulled down utility equipment. The outage affects much of the area along Nicholson and Burbank drives near the Arlington Marketplace shopping center. At 8:15 a.m., 3,520 customers were without power. Entergy officials have a crew on the scene. WBRZ-TV has the latest.

Betting big: Large American companies from fast food to high-end fashion are increasing their bets on China’s consumers in anticipation of a rebound for the world’s second-biggest economy. McDonald’s and Starbucks are opening hundreds of new restaurants, while retailers Ralph Lauren, Coach and Kate Spade open stores. The Wall Street Journal has the full story.

CFPB: The Supreme Court this morning said it will review another challenge to the structure of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, after the Biden administration said a lower court’s finding last fall “calls into question virtually every action the CFPB has taken in the 12 years since it was created.” Read more about the case from The Washington Post.