Roundup: Bulk buying / Backing unions / IRS changes 

Still going on: Retailers and analysts predicted that the bulk buying in the early days of the pandemic would subside once people returned to work, stores were able to restock and vaccinations became widespread. Instead, Americans continue to stockpile food and household goods, The Wall Street Journal reports. After more than 20 years of steady but slow growth, sales at bulk retailers Costco, Sam’s Club and BJ’s Wholesale Club rose 26.6% in dollars and 18% in volume during the fourth quarter of 2021 compared with the same quarter of 2019. Read more.

White House support: The Biden administration today released a 43-page report for how the federal government can work to increase union participation and strengthen workers’ right to organize in the absence of legislative actions, another sign of the administration’s historic support for organized labor. Read more from The Washington Post.

Facial recognition: The IRS said today it will suspend the use of facial recognition technology to authenticate people who create online accounts after the practice was criticized by privacy advocates and lawmakers. The IRS is currently grappling with a worker shortage and an expanded workload from processing tax filings and administering pandemic-related programs. Legislation that would have given the agency billions of dollars to more expeditiously process returns is stalled. See the full story.