Roundup: Buffett’s best advice / Pelican State Credit Union  / Southern president 

Keep good company: In a recent CNBC interview, billionaire Warren Buffett offered this advice to anyone who wants to lead a successful life or career: It’s better to associate with people who are better than you are. As Inc. details in a feature about Buffett, following his advice requires setting aside one’s ego and reaching out to people that you admire, which is sometimes easier said than done. See the full story from Inc. which includes tips for how to surround yourself with people who will help make you better.

Merger: Pelican State Credit Union, which has 19 locations around the state, today announced it has merged with Firestone Lake Charles Federal Credit Union. The merger will add another Calcasieu Parish location, roughly 1,300 members and $12.5 million in assets to Pelican State, which currently has about $570 million in assets.

Retiring: Southern University President and Chancellor Ray L. Belton announced today he plans to retire in fall 2022 after 35 years with the university. Belton became the university’s first president-chancellor when the Southern University System Board of Supervisors combined the roles in 2015. WBRZ-TV has the full story.