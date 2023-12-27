Roundup: Buc-ee’s / Smoothie King Center / US home prices

The latest on the beaver: Buc-ee’s fans are closer to being able to buy their first Beaver Nuggets in Louisiana after the state Bond Commission approved $15 million in financing for infrastructure to accommodate the project off of Interstate 20 in Ruston. Construction is set to begin in 2024 with an opening targeted for 2025. Read the latest update on the project from The Shreveport Times.

Contract renewed: The New Orleans Pelicans and Smoothie King have agreed to renew their arena naming rights contract, the club announced Tuesday. The arena will “retain its distinctive identity as the Smoothie King Center for the foreseeable future,” the Pelicans said in a statement. Read more.

Still rising: Home prices rose 4.8% nationally in October compared with October 2022, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller home price index. That’s a jump from the 4% annual increase in September and marks the strongest annual gain seen in 2023. The 10-city composite rose 5.7%, up from a 4.8% increase in the previous month. The 20-city composite

Correction: A news article published in Daily Report AM on Dec. 22, 2023, incorrectly reported that a property sold to out-of-state investors for $29 million was Sunrise at Siegen, an assisted living center. However, the property that changed hands was actually Barclay House of Baton Rouge, another assisted living center located across the street from Sunrise at Siegen. Daily Report regrets the error.