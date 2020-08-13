Roundup: I-10 BR lane closure / BTR gets $15M / Louisiana Lottery / Lane Nursing Home  

Traffic: The outside (right) lane of I-10 westbound at City Park Lake Bridge and the entrance ramp at Perkins Road will be closed from 9 p.m. tonight until 5 a.m. Friday. This emergency lane closure is necessary to allow crews to complete bridge joint repairs, according to an announcement from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

Airport funds: U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy today announced that the New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Lafayette airports are receiving more than $32.5 million in combined federal funding to improve their facilities. The Louis Armstrong International Airport in New Orleans is receiving $7 million to extend a taxiway to 2,765 feet to allow a higher service volume of aircraft and reduce the delay of existing traffic. The Baton Rouge Metro Airport is receiving $15 million to improve runway safety to meet FAA standards as well as enhance other safety operations at the facility. The money will fund the construction phase of the project.

Ticket sales: The Louisiana Lottery Corp. ended its fiscal year with more than $511.8 million in revenue, making 2020 the lottery’s second-best year, it announced today. More than $179.1 million was transferred to the state treasury for K-12 public education, exceeding budgeted transfers by more than $11.3 million and coming in just $5.1 million under last year’s record. Read the full announcement.

Expansion: Lane Nursing Home in Zachary has been acquired by Hometown Healthcare Management, which will build a new, larger senior living facility on Lane’s campus, the company announced today. Upon completion, Lane Nursing Home will be renamed The Lodge at Lane and will be located on the corner of McHugh and Carpenter roads. It is expected to open in late 2021 and will continue to operate in the current space until construction is completed. The new facility will include 51 additional beds for assisted living and memory care services, bringing the total number of long-term beds to 90.