Roundup: BRPD overtime / Dollar Tree prices / Fast-food demographics

Proactive measures: After a wave of violent crime in Baton Rouge over the weekend, Baton Rouge Police Chief TJ Morse announced the mayor’s office has approved extra funding for “proactive policing” measures. The office approved an additional $30,000 to $35,000 overtime funding weekly to go toward officers who are working additional hours. The mayor’s office says the money will cover the cost of 10 officers, working six overtime hours a day for seven days a week. Read more from WBRZ-TV.

Shifting priorities: Dollar Tree will raise the price cap in its store to $7, according to a fourth-quarter earnings call. CEO Rick Dreiling said in the call that the higher-cost items will include food, pet and personal care items. According to the store’s executive, the discount store’s customer demographic is shifting toward people with higher incomes. Read more from WAFB-TV.

Food inflation: Executives at the nation’s most popular fast-food chains are expressing worry that they’re losing the business of one of their longtime core audiences—the lower-income customers. Roughly one-quarter of low-income consumers, defined as those making less than $50,000 a year, say they are eating less fast food and about half say they are making fewer trips to fast-casual and full-service dining establishments, according to polling in February. Read more from Reuters.