Roundup: BRPD chief / US home sales / Parler relaunch 

Impending announcement: Mayor Sharon Weston Broome has hired a new chief of police for the Baton Rouge Police Department. A source familiar with the matter tells WAFB-TV the mayor is expected to announce her decision before the end of the day Thursday. Read the latest from WAFB-TV.

Upswing: Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes rose in November, ending a five-month skid, as easing mortgage rates provided some breathing room for homebuyers. Existing home sales rose 0.8% last month from October to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 3.82 million, the National Association of Realtors said today. That tops the 3.78 million sales pace economists were expecting, according to FactSet. Read more.

Comeback: The social media platform Parler, which caters to right-wing voices and was temporarily booted offline following the Jan. 6 insurrection, is relaunching ahead of next year’s presidential election. The new owners of the company announced this week that the platform is preparing for a “powerful resurgence” that emphasizes “a return to its roots as a robust marketplace of ideas.” Read more.