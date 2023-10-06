Roundup: BRPD chief search / BESE vote / Wall Street 

Narrowing list: The list of candidates vying to become Baton Rouge Police Department’s next chief of police was whittled down to 21 viable options today. Current Chief Murphy Paul announced his retirement in July, with the city-parish planning to select a new department head by November. Read the latest from WBRZ-TV.

Graduation standards: Opposition is mounting as Louisiana’s Board of Elementary and Secondary Education prepares for a final vote next week on a proposal to allow students who failed state tests to graduate by other means. Read the full story about the proposed change from The Center Square.

Whipsaw: Wall Street is climbing in a whipsaw today after looking deeper into the nuances of a surprisingly strong report on the U.S. job market. The S&P 500 was up 1.2% in afternoon trading after erasing an earlier drop of 0.9%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 308 points, or 0.9%, and the Nasdaq composite flipped to a gain of 1.5%. Stocks initially tumbled after a report showed U.S. employers added nearly twice as many jobs last month as economists expected. Read more.