Roundup: Brown Eagle expansion / Amazon investigation / PAR Guide 

New services: Baton Rouge-based logistics and warehouse storage provider Brown Eagle today announced a new partnership with a beverage company and is now expanding its service line to include food-grade storage. The company will use 110,000 square feet of storage at a warehouse leased by Brown Eagle in Port Allen. This expansion will result in the creation of five new jobs focused on coordinating warehouse operations.

DOJ probe sought: Lawmakers followed through today on their threat to seek a criminal investigation of Amazon, asking the Justice Department to investigate whether the tech giant and senior executives obstructed Congress or violated other federal laws in testimony on its competition practices. The House Judiciary Committee escalated the bipartisan battle against the world’s biggest online retailer with a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland referring the case for a criminal inquiry. Read the full story.

Legislative guides: The Public Affairs Research Council has published its latest guide to the Louisiana Legislature, which includes information about the state’s lawmakers, elected officials and agencies. The guide is now available in a mobile app form, an Excel database version and a hardcopy book. Get more information here.